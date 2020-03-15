While covering a softball tournament hosted by Decatur High last month at Wilson Morgan Park, all my photographs started to look similar. That was especially true for the mandatory pictures of the pitchers — except for their uniforms.
Because I wanted something different, I chose to play around with different techniques. I settled on experimenting with multiple exposures. The superimposition to a single frame tends to give a more abstract look. Basically, it is stacking various photographs together in camera.
My subject that day happened to be Priceville's Steffani Schrader, pitching against Decatur. The exposure I made is of two separate frames in two different stages of her windup motion.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
