Never is one assignment like another. The people make them different, but there tend to be contrasting types of subjects when I arrive with my camera. My favorite has been anyone who engages with what I am there to photograph.
Our living department reporter, Catherine Godbey, recently wrote a story about independent bookstores. When I arrived at Priceville Discount Books to photograph for the story, I was overwhelmed. The store has a collection of over 400,000 books, but owner James Owens knows where every one of them is. I witnessed a customer call, requesting "The Book Thief," and Owens replied, "Yeah, we got it."
Now, not everyone likes to be photographed. When I found my place to make a portrait of Owens and Chrissie Dunham, who works with Owens, he immediately ran to the back to grab his cape and Batman mask. After the formal portrait for the paper, I asked Owens to grab his outfit again to make a fun portrait before I left. He did not hesitate. They were both fun people to be around, and it made my job that much more entertaining to photograph people who felt involved with me being there.
To make Owens' portrait, I pulled out a 14 mm lens that has been in the bottom of my bag since I started working for The Daily. I wanted to show the many books packed away in the small room for the true crime section of the store.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.