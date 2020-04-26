There is no doubt in my mind that some people think photographers are a weird bunch. We contort our bodies in strange forms to get photos at certain angles, and I can't say how many times I have said, "I know this is strange, but you'll see why I am doing this."
I received many strange looks a few weeks back when photographing at Point Mallard Park. I had this idea, influenced by another photograph I appreciate, to light a subject in the foreground with camera flash while leaving an interesting subject silhouetted in the background. Another factor that brings the frame together nicely is the layering that takes place. I had some time on my hands between assignments, so I wanted to challenge myself to photograph differently.
I decided to make a group of Rocky Mountain groundsel my foreground subject and have someone in the background passing by on the trail along the river. A runner, a fisherman, anything would suffice, but because of the nicer weather, I was granted a cyclist.
I must've lain on my stomach close to an hour to get the right angle before the cyclist came. I am not going to lie, I know I looked silly to anyone walking past, but I came out with the exact frame I wanted.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
