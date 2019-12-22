As 2019 nears its end, photographers at the Daily are reviewing our work to select the best photos for end-of-year photo pages and various contests we enter. Out of the thousands of photographs we make, we sometimes forget which stand out.
One that I forgot was a slice-of-life moment I found this summer during a visit to the Pine Ridge Day Camp in Somerville. In this photo, Jonah King, right, enjoys a horseback ride on 16-year-old Dolly, pulled by camp counselor Heidi Schrader on July 18.
I wanted to capture the moment when the sunlight seeping through an opening of the barn highlighted every speck of dust rising from the hooves of the horse.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
