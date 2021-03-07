DL210307 behind the lens (WEB)
At the end of a close playoff game in basketball (or any other sport for that matter), a photographer usually focuses on the reaction of the players, either joy or tears depending on the final score. One needs to be prepared and act fast because the very first emotions are usually the best, but they last for only two or three seconds. Most often it’s the players who show more, let’s say, “photographic” reactions: jumping or falling to the floor, hugging, shouting for joy or crying from dejection.

