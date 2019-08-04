My sore knees remind me that the photographers here at The Daily have been busy taking pictures of 7-on-7 football games, practices and workouts the past few weeks as teams get ready for the season to start Aug. 22-23.
I am excited for the games to begin. There is something electrifying about Friday night football.
It is neat to see the quirks of every team, from pregame routines, to even what they carry as a team to every event. In R.A. Hubbard's case, it's a Chucky doll from the 1988 hit horror film Child's Play.
The team members said they carry the doll to help intimidate their opponent, but they were not afraid to hold Chucky themselves to pose for a quick photo during their 7-on-7 game against Lawrence County recently.
I look forward to what the football season has in store for us.
