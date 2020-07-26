I was driving on Summit Drive Southeast in Decatur one day in late June. It was in the middle of the morning, and that’s why it really surprised me to see a coyote crossing the street just a few yards in front of me. Over the last 10 years or so, I had seen a few of them at dusk or at dawn, but never walking so blatantly in full, bright daylight.
I stopped immediately, but since my camera was in the back of the car, I thought I had already lost the chance to photograph him. However, after he went into a plot of vacant land (what in the picture appears as a glade in the woods is in reality the back of the Social Security Administration building), he also stopped and looked back at me. '
I still can’t believe that I had time not only to get out of the car, go to the back and grab the camera, but also replace whatever lens was on it for the longest one I have (a 300 mm with an additional 1.4X teleconverter). All this while he was standing there, completely still and looking at me. In my head I could hear the coyote saying, “Dude, are you going to take this picture already or what?”
Each time I look at this picture, the coyote’s pose and demeanor feel somewhat defiant. I want to imagine that he’s trying to tell me that he’s not going anywhere because this is also his town. And this is not far from the truth because coyotes have adapted extremely well to the urban environment. They can live practically anywhere and eat anything. In fact, for coyotes born inside the city, this is already their “natural” habitat.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
