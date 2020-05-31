A few days before Memorial Day, I had the fortune to accompany Don Collins, his son, Patrick, and Randall Stinson as they went to Davidson Cemetery, a small, almost-hidden graveyard in the woods of Lacey’s Spring. There lies Cpl. David Lee Turner, a soldier who died in Vietnam in January 1968. The three men’s mission was to put a flag next to Turner’s tombstone so it won’t be forgotten.
Heather Collins, Don’s wife, who had been installing flags next to the graves of Morgan County’s fallen Vietnam War heroes together with her husband and son, had said in an interview with the Daily, "Not all of our fallen soldiers’ graves are at well-kept cemeteries and not all of them look pretty. There are some that are grown-up and snake-infested. Just looking, you wouldn’t even know a hero was buried there.”
Well, I can assure you that Davidson was one of those neglected cemeteries. For starters, the vegetation had grown so much that not even Don and Patrick, who had placed a wreath there six months earlier, could find the soldier’s grave. Finally, after they managed to locate it, it took some 20 minutes and the work of Stinson and his weed trimmer to have a clear path to the grave. We didn’t see any snakes that day, but I had to take several ticks off my skin in the course of that evening.
Once the job was done and the three men packed their tools and left, I decided to stay there by myself for a few minutes. I wanted to feel the solitude of the place and take this picture of just the flag standing by the tombstone, because that’s exactly how it’s going to be for weeks and months. While there, I became a bit emotional thinking about that soldier (I was told that he had no family around here) and hoped that his grave will be looked after from now on.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.