We all have seen fog in Decatur, especially around the Tennessee River. It’s only natural because fog often forms near creeks and river valleys as the water increases the humidity in the air, and we certainly don’t have a shortage of waterways around here.
However, a couple of weeks ago, I came across a very unusual and spectacular occurrence: a very dense fog in the middle of the afternoon. It's not an exaggeration to say it was the first time it happened in my 12 years in Decatur.
Fog often dissipates with daylight because, when the sun rises, the air and ground warm up. This leads to the air temperature being warmer than the dew point temperature, which causes the fog droplets to evaporate. That’s why we don’t usually see fog around 1:30 in the afternoon. In fact, it was so strange that I even thought that maybe it wasn’t fog, but smoke from one of the many plants located along the river.
Another possible explanation could be that it was a type of mist often referred to as “evaporation fog,” which forms when colder air moves over warmer water, but I find that hard to wrap my mind around because the temperature that day, at that time, was close to 70 degrees (another unusual thing for January).
Whatever the cause, I was glad it happened since I was able to capture a few images that we don’t usually get in the course of our daily work. This is my favorite. I like not only the fact that the bridge seems to be suspended in the air, but also that the reflection of its towers can be seen, under the foggy cloud, in the perfectly still waters of a windless day.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
