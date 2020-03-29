Sights that once seemed ordinary are now rarities, such as children in school having fun while within six feet of each other. As I began to ponder what to discuss this week, I wanted to think of what life was like this time last year. Before the quarantines, closings, cancellations and postponements.
Since it is spring, most local schools in the Reach to Teach program would be planning concerts. Due to precautions implemented because of the virus, that is not happening. Otherwise, I would most likely be photographing the Velcro Pygmies performing concerts organized by area students, such as this one from April 4, 2019, when lead singer Cam Flener performed with the crowd at Austin High.
Even though our daily routine has changed and our lives are much different, our community is strong and taking care of one another. It has been an uplifting feeling meeting those who are helping others. It is beginning to feel less like we are a group of individuals, but more a community of warm-hearted people. Please check on your friends and loved ones. Wash your hands. We are all facing this crisis.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
