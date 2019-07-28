The cool front that showed up at our doorstep all of a sudden Tuesday, in the middle of July, certainly fueled more than one conversation about how crazy, changing and completely unpredictable the weather is around here. It also triggered a memory about a photograph I took some years ago.
It was the middle of January and the thermometer was fluctuating between 40 degrees one week and 70 (yes, seven-zero in the middle of winter) the next. I still remember it because I took this image on one of those warmer days. In fact, it was warm enough to allow Nick Meadows to be fishing in the water just before the sun disappeared behind the tree line.
I was traveling on Alabama 67 toward Decatur when I saw this scene on the opposite side of the road, in the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. I had to find a way to turn around as fast as possible because I knew the orange light of the sunset reflected in the water would last only for a couple more minutes and then both light and angler would be gone.
It obviously had to be a silhouette picture and the fact that Mr. Meadows was wearing a hat made it even better. It was one of those lucky moments that every photographer gets only once in a long while.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
