As we move into the second week of autumn, I'm eager to see the seasonal shift from summer to fall. I didn't get much of a chance to view my favorite season last fall after I arrived in Decatur in November. There were only a few spurts of gorgeous fall days before the temperatures fell sharply and the trees were bare.
The Morgan County Turkey Trot through downtown Decatur on Thanksgiving Day did offer a glimpse of this area's fall scenery. It was my first week of working for The Daily, and as one of my first tasks, it was an enjoyable experience.
While taking pictures near Bank Street's finish line, I noticed the range of orange in the trees and chose to use it as my background. Then I began to wait for the ideal subject to move into the foreground. Decatur's Derek Keener was the answer. He happened to wear a red baseball cap and a blue shirt.
As Derek made his way down the final stretch of the run, lessons from my college design courses made me think of a color scheme. Actually, it would be a split complementary scheme using one base color and two secondary colors. What would have been a normal photo of someone running past now was a flash of colors to elevate the picture.
I sincerely hope that we will be able to see the gorgeous shift in outdoor scenery this year before winter. A red, orange and yellow punch to really light up our favorite views.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
