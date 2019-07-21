Some days opportunities fall in your lap. Last month I was out and about looking for feature photos, but was struggling to find anyone out doing any activities. I became desperate. In the photo department, we try to limit the number of times we photograph fishermen since there is almost always someone fishing nearby — it's too easy.
It had been a few weeks, so I spent my one fisherman photo opportunity to visit day access points on the river, and ended up going to Decatur Harbor in the middle of Hudson Memorial Bridge. I came across Bruce Leewright of Huntsville, a motorcyclist who's in a club called Saints Motorcycle Club. As I walked up to him, he just happened to pull in a line of two catfish.
He had been fishing since early that morning and was going home to prepare his catch for a home-cooked meal. The expression of Bruce said it all. He was a happy camper, and so was I to be able to find him at the right time.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
