When I have an upcoming photo shoot that is a bit special or that requires more technical and logistical preparation, I always like to be ready well in advance. I also try to take test photos in case I need to correct or even change the original plan. Sometimes, these “tests” turn out better than the actual final picture, and this is one of those times.
For the cover of this year’s high school football preview special section I was given the headline, “Who steps into the spotlight?” and was asked to photograph three of our football players. We settled on taking a picture of the players under actual spotlights, and in my head I started seeing that as one of those science fiction movies where people are startled by the lights of a U.F.O. or even get abducted by aliens. I wanted to create an “alien rapture” scene.
I asked my friend Hugh Long, drama professor at Athens State University, to let me use the blackbox theatre at the Alabama Center for the Arts. A place where I could not only use three narrow spotlights, but also have absolute control of the lighting was the ideal choice. Hugh not only set the spotlights the exact way I wanted them, but also played the part (after all he’s also a trained actor) for me to take test shots.
The reason I like this test photograph better than the ones I took with the players the following day is that I was able to direct the smoke created by a smog machine (courtesy of another friend). During the actual shoot, I wasn’t able to keep the smoke in place because, unlike the test day, the air conditioning was on and there was no way to turn it off. And without smoke (or dust or fog), one can’t really see the streaks of light coming from the U.F.O.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
