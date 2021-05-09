DL210509 behind the lens
Jeronimo Nisa

Earlier this year, on a cold January morning, I ended up inside John's Barber Shop on Eleventh Street Southeast. I didn’t need a haircut, but a photograph. I was on the hunt for our “Photo of the Day,” the picture that is published every day on the second page of The Decatur Daily. Some years ago, the name of that section was “Tennessee Valley Daily Life,” and I think that title reflected better what the photographs generally show: a slice of life during a normal day.

