As Hospitality Park got almost completely under water last week, I went there to take a couple of photographs. I was hoping to get someone in the picture, not just benches and signs. Although there were a couple of regulars fishing, none of them was close enough to the flooded areas to include them in the picture. So, I got what I could (benches and signs) and started heading to my car.
Right at that moment, a couple arrived with their two dogs and I knew I had to go back because a picture was about to happen. Allie, left, and Bear loved to run and play in the water. This was eye candy for me, like “fishing in a barrel,” as they say. Contrary to what it may appear in this image, they were very sweet dogs. They just happened to be playing as only dogs know how: real rough.
Both of them are rescue dogs. Their humans found Bear at Kinlock Falls in Bankhead National Forest as a puppy. Someone had dumped him there. They adopted Allie at Decatur Animal Services. As I watched the dogs running and wrestling with each other, I couldn’t help thinking that their lives would have been really miserable and short if that kind couple had not adopted them. Instead, there they were, having a blast in the water without a care in the world.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.