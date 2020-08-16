Local journalism remains important. Not every assignment may be a ground-breaking discovery or an issue that affects every resident. Sometimes it comes down to a colossal watermelon.
A little over a year ago, I was in Elkmont photographing coaches and top players for our football special section. I received a call from the office that there was an abnormally large watermelon grown in Trinity, to go by there and take a photo if it truly was newsworthy.
During my drive back to Trinity, I wondered how important this could be. But as I arrived at the farmer's home, John W. Haggard proudly sat near the road with his pride and joy sitting on a custom-made cart. In front of the special watermelon sat a normal-sized one to show the contrast in proportions.
I brought out flashes to make a well-lit portrait of Haggard and his grandson, Walt Crisler, who had a hand in growing the large watermelon. It was brief interaction, and I said goodbye after confirming the size in circumference.
This spontaneous assignment that had me questioning its news value has lent itself to more comments, emails and even phone calls than any other task I have done at The Daily. Before I left, Haggard gave me a simple, but humble comment. "I just plant and God sends the rain."
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
