If I had to define Marrakesh in just one phrase, I’d call it “the city of constant and chaotic hustle and bustle.” Before flying to Morocco from Spain during a visit this month with my family in Barcelona, I was expecting to witness the frenzy of Marrakesh, but the reality surpassed my expectations. I also was looking forward to capturing at least a fraction of all that activity with my camera.
However, my camera’s mirror broke before I could take a single shot. So, I was left with just my phone and its automatic settings. I was really disappointed at first, but then, after having been in the ridiculously narrow and busy streets for a couple of hours, I realized that having only my cellphone to take pictures probably was a blessing in disguise.
The locals, in general, either don’t like to be photographed or they would let you take their picture for a fee. So, using a small device didn’t attract much attention and, since “everybody does it,” I didn’t look professional. Sometimes I wouldn’t even look at the phone while taking a picture: I would simply frame the scene first and then shoot furtively without bringing the phone up to my eyes.
Nevertheless, it took me a very long time to capture this street scene, and I can assure you that I held the phone shamelessly in front of my face all the way until I got what I was looking for. I was expecting the store owner to stop me or to ask me for money at any point, but it miraculously never happened. I wonder what he thought about this tourist holding his phone in front of one of the store’s mirrors for so long.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
