DL210425 behind the lens
Jeronimo Nisa

Some images have a strong impact. Others offer a cool or spectacular scene. Some are just simple, quiet and serene. There’s nothing impressive in them, but they can convey some feeling or remind us of a moment. I think this picture is one of the latter. There’s nothing special about it and yet, each time I look at it, it brings me the same sense of peace and quiet that I felt when I took it.

