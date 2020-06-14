I was driving by Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur two weeks ago when I noticed a car parked on the side of one of the paved paths and two people among the graves. Even before I grabbed my camera, I talked to them and asked them if they would allow me to take pictures while they kept doing their task. They were very gracious about it, and I started shooting away trying different angles and compositions.
This is my favorite image of that day because after taking a bunch of photos with a very tight composition, I walked to the opposite side, photographed the couple with the sun behind them and composed the picture much more loosely in order to include more of the surroundings, especially tombstones and flags.
Marilyn and Rick Sides were cleaning and redecorating the graves of Marilyn’s mother and nephew. Marilyn is from Decatur, but she moved to Tuscaloosa after she married Rick. It was comforting to know that, in spite of the long distance between the two cities, the couple comes to Decatur often to look after the graves.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
