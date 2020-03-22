A couple of weeks ago, I went to Lawrence County to photograph Jaye McCaghren. She’s the collections manager at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and had come to Oakville to bring some famous portraits of Jesse Owens that her museum had donated to the Jesse Owens Museum.
As we were wrapping up our photo shoot, and while Jaye was talking to a reporter, her daughter, Avery, came inside the museum with her grandfather. As soon as I saw the little girl walk and run in the museum surrounded by the big photo murals, I sensed the possibility of a picture with a double contrast. First between the small size of the 3-year-old and the oversized historical pictures, and second, between her pink jacket and boots and the black-and-white photographs.
However, even before I lifted the camera to my face, the first thing I did was to kneel. It’s an immediate reaction of mine (and probably of any professional photographer) every time I’m photographing little children. We need to be at their same level if we want to capture their expressions. Moreover, in this particular circumstance, I would have never been able to make this picture if, instead of kneeling, I had been standing with my camera pointing down to Avery. Part of the mural of Jesse Owens’ jump would have been outside of the picture frame if that had been the case, and all we would've seen of him would be his feet.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
