With the recent temperature changes, I never know what to expect. One day it's in the 70s, next it's in the 40s. One thing is for sure, it was terribly cold, in my opinion, during the Priceville and Brewer football game Nov. 1.
As the night progressed, the visible clouds of breath from the players became heavier. The field itself gained a grayish coating as freezing temperatures were only a few degrees away.
As I worked to capture action photographs during the game, I also took note of the crescent moon hanging over the Patriots and Bulldogs as they moved along the field. Between that and the clouds of moisture leaving the players, I became distracted by the scene. It was a satisfying feeling leaving a football game with somewhat more artistic shots than the usual action photos.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
