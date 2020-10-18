White pelicans visit us every year. In the winter migration, they’re among the first birds to fly into the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, usually in early fall. To watch a flock of these magnificent creatures up in the sky can be a real spectacle. It is also a gift if one can watch them all together in the water, although this is usually a bit more difficult since they tend to stay away from the banks of the river and creeks.
