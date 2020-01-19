There is something beautiful about the warm light on a winter morning. With the light I was given one morning this month, I decided to start the day looking for a slice-of-life photograph.
I knew if I went to the Tennessee River, I'd have a good chance of finding a fisherman. Sure enough, Joshua May was at Point Mallard Park that morning.
I thought it was interesting that May was standing at the edge of a bridge against the water, and because he was standing against it, he was a silhouette. As I snapped the photo, I became more ecstatic about the perfect curve of the fishing rod over May's head as he cast his line.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
