I have always been intrigued by birds of prey. When you live in rural parts of America, you have many encounters with raptors. Since they have become such a common sight for me, red-tailed hawks have become my favored raptorial bird.
On an evening in January, I was home cooking dinner during the royal blue light of dusk. When I peered out my window, I spotted an adult red-tailed hawk perhaps hunting from a large tree in my back yard. When I walked out to photograph the hawk, a dove, lining up perfectly with the moon, caught my attention even farther away.
Later, I posted the photographs of both the dove and hawk to my Facebook page, to which former Daily photographer John Godbey replied, "War and Peace." One day later, Iran would launch attacks on a base in Iraq hosting U.S. troops.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
