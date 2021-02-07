DL210207 behind the lens
Jeronimo Nisa

As I was leaving my eye doctor’s office in Madison on Tuesday morning, the predominantly fuchsia color of a field right across the street caught my attention. I was really surprised that those little wildflowers, which we usually see only in early spring, could survive in the below-freezing temperatures that we’ve experienced so far this month. I thought that maybe it was an optical illusion since I had just put on new sunglasses for the first time and my eyes needed to adapt not only to the new color of the lenses, but also to the new prescription.

