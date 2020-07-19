It has certainly been a strange year that has affected us all in many ways. High school seniors lost the final weeks of the school year when they could've made more memories with their friends and teachers. Graduation ceremonies offered amid the pandemic have been perhaps the single silver-lining to an unusual ending.
A news photographer hopes not just to document the special day by taking pictures of students walking across the stage, but to capture the small moments that happen behind the scenes. Proud parents taking photos with their student, graduates getting ready for the commencement, or in my lucky case — a feeling of what I coined the "graduation slump."
When graduation assignments roll in on the calendar, I plan to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the commencement is to begin. While scanning the hallways of Athens Bible for graduates getting ready, I came across a group playing a small game of volleyball. When I raised my camera to photograph the moment, the group disbanded; more than likely worried I would get them in trouble. Graduate Chris Waddell soon crashed on a group of chairs stacked to the side of the hallway, stretched out like he was on a couch. I snuck my way through families to grab a quick frame before he noticed.
The reason I highlight this photo for this week's column is because it is a moment we as photographers always wish for. We go to these graduations with high intentions to capture those small, slice-of-life moments that no one else hardly notices. And as my colleague remarked, it happened to be during the very last high school graduation I would cover for this year.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
