This was my second time covering the Iron Bowl since moving to Alabama. The game was at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa last season. This year I was lucky enough to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn for the first time. It did not disappoint. The atmosphere of the state's most important game of the year felt just as large.
My favorite images from the day were not of action, but of the emotion everyone displayed. I feel more fulfilled in my photographs from this year compared to 2018.
The image I selected this week is of Auburn defensive back Smoke Monday celebrating a play during the first half. I now see the importance of continuing to photograph when a play is over. Depicting the emotion of a player can tell more of a story than a photograph of game action.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
