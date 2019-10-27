I don't remember the assignment I was headed to when I saw Rodney "Joe Cotton" Gordon sporting an umbrella hat while using a push mower. I do remember saying to myself that there was a great moment to photograph and turning my car around to capture it.
There was something nostalgic about the scene to me. It made me think back to when I was a little boy, mowing the yard with that very same style of hat. I honestly don't think I have seen many of those hats since.
Gordon was all smiles as I told him I had stopped to photograph him mostly because of the unusual hat. Many of the photographs we take are just a small, normal portion of someone's day. They may not realize the moment is visually appealing. I'm sure people think we're crazy for hopping out of a car to ask for a photo, but it makes sense when they see the result.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
