There is never a guarantee that a photograph taken will be used. I was sent out during November to search for farmers harvesting cotton for a story about China's trade deal with the United States and how farmers are coping with it. Typically, most of the harvesting takes place in the Limestone County area.
I was driving through Tanner near the Southpoint Business Park when I saw a cloud of smoke forming near the highway. As I came closer, I could see little dark figures close to a hill at Interstate 65. It was firefighters putting out a blaze, hoping to stop it before it reached the the business park.
I stopped to make a few frames of the incident before heading to another assignment. I think that day we had plenty of pictures to accompany stories and my favorite frame never made the paper. I always loved this photograph because to myself and everyone I showed it to, it resembles a painting. There is an even split between the charred landscape and the lush foliage that the fire is racing toward.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
