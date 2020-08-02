I have always been told with any photo assignment, "go early, stay late." It does not always pay handsomely. Many times a photographer could have left 10 minutes ago because the best moments had already occurred. But when it does pay, it is rewarding.
That was the case back in February. I was sent to cover the Night to Shine prom, an event spearheaded by the Tim Tebow Foundation to help celebrate individuals with special needs. I arrived early as I always try to do, but many of the participants were just beginning their night. It was slow-moving, but I wandered the halls of Central Baptist Church finding engaging images.
At the conclusion of the night, participants were all crowned king or queen, which turned out to be very moving. The only thing left after that was for everyone to either leave or in one participant's case, to keep dancing. I stayed after the end of the night because I just had a gut feeling there had to be more moments. And there was, as Oscar Dishon break-danced among a crowd with a spotlight coincidentally on him.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
