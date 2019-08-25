There’s something about brim hats that makes certain pictures better. This applies above all to silhouette pictures. That’s the type of image I knew I had to take this month when I came upon a burn on the Shaw Farms property in Limestone County. I hoped that if there was someone around there, they would be wearing a full-brim hat.
Silhouette pictures shouldn’t be overdone, but sometimes a good silhouette is precisely what is required. So, if that’s the case, why not make them even better?
In this case, with both sources of light, the sun and the fire, being right in front of the camera, whoever would have walked between photographer and the fire had to be much darker in the final image in order to keep the flames well exposed. For the viewer to be able to see the features of the man’s face, the fire would have had to be overexposed (too bright) and therefore would have lost its detail and beauty.
I was really glad when Stanley Collins, who out of the three people there was the only one wearing a brim hat, finally walked between me and the fire. I took four frames and this is one of them.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
