I've always been visually attracted to cemeteries. There's something about them, a je ne sais quoi, that always calls me at certain times. For example, as soon as there are a few flakes of snow, it will be one of the first places I'll go; or if it's a foggy morning, you'll probably find me at a cemetery with my camera.
In those circumstances, the usually peaceful atmosphere that one finds in a graveyard seems to be further enhanced by the muting of all noises, particularly in the snow.
This picture, however, was taken in the middle of a day that one could call anything except "peaceful." It was rather a crazy one in which I was dealing with several assignments at almost the same time and, on top of that, what I now call the "Chicken Armageddon" happened, and I had to leave everything else I was doing to cover the chaotic traffic situation that the sale of chicken at a fraction of its usual price had caused.
Once I was done with that and, as I was speeding to get to my next assignment in time, I happened to drive by the old cemetery at the corner of Old Moulton Road and Second Street Southwest. There I noticed the tombstones almost floating in a sea of little wildflowers, pale violet in color. In spite of being in a hurry, I knew I had to stop and take a picture.
There, amongst the graves and the flowers, I found calm. The noises of the Chicken Armageddon were replaced by the chirping of birds and the music of the breeze blowing through grass and leaves. The picture itself will never be in any photography hall of fame, but it sure takes me back to a peaceful moment.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
