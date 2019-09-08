Since this picture was published a month ago, many people have asked questions about it, mostly concerning the lighting. “How come there’s light only on that girl, but the rest is all dark?” “Did you hide a flash unit somewhere among the children?” “Why is the light so harsh on the heads, but so soft on the girl’s face?“ “Did you set up the photograph?”
First of all, I didn’t set up anything. This image was not staged at all. With this clarification out of the way, let’s proceed to the lighting issue.
As I was covering the first day of classes of the new school year at West Morgan Elementary, I walked into the gym to check what was going on there. I noticed a ray of sunlight coming in from a window up high and thought that it could yield a good image. The rays of the 7:30 a.m. sunlight were very directional and created a spotlight. However, the few children seated in that little pool of light were lit exclusively from behind and thus their faces were in darkness. No luck. I had already decided to leave the gym and look for something else when the magic happened.
The magic is simply that the boy seated in front of Dixie Reagin turned to face her and the light coming from the window bounced off his white shirt and onto Dixie’s face. It was just a couple of seconds before the boy turned around to face again the front of the room and the light disappeared from Dixie before I could take a picture. “How come I hadn’t seen this before?” I kept asking myself. Then I saw it: The boy had on a dark backpack that obviously didn’t reflect any light when he was facing toward the front. So, all I had to do was to wait until the boy turned again to face Dixie.
My waiting time was really short. Does anyone know a first grader who can stay still for more than 10 seconds unless they’re sleeping?
Never, ever underestimate the power of bounce light!
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.