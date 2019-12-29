Around this time of December, people often ask me about my favorite picture of the year that’s about to end. I have never had a clear No. 1, and this time (the end of 2019) is no different. However, if anyone asked me which picture I had the most fun taking, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second. This is the one.
Actually, to say “the most fun” would be an understatement. I was laughing so hard as I followed the interaction between 1-year-old Kai Smith and a Muscovy duck at Big Spring Park in Athens that I’m surprised I managed to get two or three frames without camera shake.
I don’t know if Kai is always like that, but I can tell you that she was really inspired that day. One second, she was talking calmly and reassuringly in her 1-year-old baby gibberish and the next one, she was admonishing the duck with a strong, unmistakable tone as she pointed her index finger (nail painted and all) at him.
I think that what made me laugh the most was not the sight of a little girl talking to a duck — we all talk to animals, don’t we? — but the fact that the duck seemed to be listening to her!
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.