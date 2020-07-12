The cyclists in this image are Jason Barksdale, left, and Bart Davidson. They had come all the way from Birmingham to ride on the beautiful gravel roads of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. I came across them as I was finishing an assignment in Mooresville two weeks ago.
I’ve written before in this column that, in order to show speed and motion in a photograph, one has to do the exact opposite: slow down. More specifically, slow down the camera’s shutter speed. The slower it is, the more motion it shows. However, for this to work, there are at least two more things that need to be done.
First, the person, animal or object in motion, or at least part of it, should be sharp against the blurry background. This is achieved by moving the camera along with them at the same speed. Second, there needs to be something in the background so it’ll show those streaks of color or light that we know as “motion blur.” If the background is completely clean (for example, a plain gray sky or a white wall), there won’t be any streaking and thus, no motion blur.
However, for this particular image I wanted to show motion blur not only in the background, but also in the foreground. To achieve this I had to crouch down so there would be grass in front of the lens. That cost me a couple of really bad bug bites that are still itching as I write these lines, but what wouldn’t we do for a cool photo?
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
