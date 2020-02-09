How many times have we photographed volunteers cleaning up Dry Branch Creek over the past couple of years? So many that I’ve lost count because the littering doesn't stop.
Each time I see someone throwing a bottle or a plastic cup or a Styrofoam lunchbox out of their car window, I want to grab them by the neck and drag them all the way to that creek, or any other creek around town for that matter, and show them where their garbage ends up.
Would that sight change their behavior? I’m not very optimistic about it.
Saturday of last week, I covered another cleanup at the same spot. It gets particularly bad after a period of abundant rains and then, when the water level goes down, all the nastiness is out there for everybody to see.
I usually focus tightly on the subject to show the volunteers’ effort. I like to be at the same height level or even lower than they are. However, I made an exception and took this picture of Katie Howell with a very wide framing and from above.
By showing the small figure of the girl against a vast background of mud and trash, I wanted to visually convey the idea of the immensity of the task that she’s facing and also the hopelessness that I feel when I think that, in a few weeks, that spot will be as dirty as it was then if we don’t change our behavior.
