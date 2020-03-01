There is so much emotion in basketball, especially when it comes to the Northwest Regional.
One of the more exciting recent regional games in Hanceville involved Hartselle and Minor in the Class 6A semifinals. Hartselle eventually won 71-67 in double-overtime.
That day I stood on the bench side of the court during the last period, preparing to take a photograph of either agonizing defeat, or the glories of victory.
I think this photograph of head coach Faron Key and his expression says just how much that win meant to him and the Tigers.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
