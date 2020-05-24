A little over a month ago, I located an American robin's nest at a height low enough that I could see its three nestlings peeping back at me. I knew immediately that it was a chance to photograph the triplets before they left the nest.
I tried many different approaches, starting with sitting near the nest to watch as the father and mother returned repeatedly to keep their offspring content. I made frames from the side as they reached out for their parents, but was not satisfied with my results. Then I remembered that when I had my first camera, I used bird calls from a website associated with different species so that I could coax them to come closer to be photographed.
I braced a ladder near the nest, and with one hand holding my phone, played a simple territorial call from adult robins in hopes the three would spring up from the nest, reaching out. The other hand held my camera as all three heard the call, stretching toward my lens believing I was mom or dad. I soon left them alone after making my frames so that their parents could carry on with their feedings. The three became less bare in the next two days, learning to fly and leave the nest. Moving on, as nature tends to do.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
