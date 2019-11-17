A couple of weeks ago, I went inside the Athens-Limestone Public Library around 4:30 p.m. Although it was a pretty afternoon, I didn’t anticipate an especially gorgeous sunset since there wasn’t a single cloud and the sky looked rather dull. However, I was in for a surprise.
When I left the library 30 minutes later, I saw one of the best sunsets I’ve witnessed this year. I wondered where all the clouds came from and admired how they came together and thickened.
In that moment, I wished I had been outside the town, near a field with unobstructed views, instead of having a bunch of buildings, streetlights, power lines and traffic signals between me and the magnificent sky.
The only thing I could do to avoid those obstacles was to aim the camera high and get a straight shot of the orange, pink and red clouds, which I did. It was a pretty picture, but not very interesting. That’s when I thought I would try to find a way to use those same obstacles in my favor.
The windows of the Limestone County Water Authority building, located diagonally across the corner from the library, gave me the answer I was looking for. I also used the red traffic light to add a bit more of the same warm color palette so I could create even more contrast between the dull gray building and the colors, both those from nature and the ones created by men.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
