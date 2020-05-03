The coronavirus pandemic has affected everybody’s job in one way or another. Fortunately, I count myself among the lucky ones who have been able to keep their jobs, and I’m very grateful for this.
Many of the things I'd normally photograph aren't available this spring because of the closing of schools and cancellation of games and other events in the community. That's freed me up to photograph other aspects of daily life.
One of those things is undoubtedly wildlife, and there’s not a shortage of it in our area, especially when it comes to birds. It’s also a big part of life in the Tennessee Valley. Photographing wildlife requires not only the right equipment, but also a lot of time and patience.
The photographers at The Decatur Daily are glad to be able to share with our readers images that we could hardly have taken in more “normal” times, like this great blue heron flying away from the waters of Hospitality Park after catching a decent-size fish early in the morning.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Jeronimo Nisa, who is originally from Spain, has been a photojournalist with The Decatur Daily since 2008. He earned a master’s degree in photojournalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously worked in Italy and South Africa.
