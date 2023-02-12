Courtney Scalzott was grieving the recent death of her cat when she saw a Facebook post that changed everything.
The social media plea by Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue was made in hopes of finding an owner for an adult cat that had been waiting 11 years to be adopted.
In stepped Scalzott of Belle Vernon to adopt Rosie, a short-hair tabby with a slightly deformed ear from severe mite damage in her kitten days.
Rosie has resided at Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill shelter in Apollo, for more than a decade. Her three sibling kittens were swiftly adopted 11 years ago.
"I was looking for a kitten to bring into our home, but after hearing about Rosie I couldn't resist," Scalzott said. "No animal should spend their whole life in a shelter, no matter how great it is or well taken care of they are while there."
In addition to Rosie, Scalzott adopted a feisty kitten named JR.
An anonymous supporter paid for Rosie's adoption fees.
"We have the most caring, supportive followers," said cat rescue volunteer Alicia Rowe.
Shelter volunteers said that although Rosie might look stern, she's not.
"In Rosie's case, she was just more reserved and got overlooked by potential adopters," Rowe said. "I haven't heard her purr, but when you put your hand close to her head, she nudges forward into your hand to accept petting. It's unexpected and beautiful."
Rosie will have an examination from a veterinarian before moving in with Scalzott.
"We just want to make sure she thrives in her new home," Rowe said.
Renee Gazarik, rescue center founder, said the transition to a new environment can sometimes be tricky for pets.
"When she goes to her new home, she will be confined to one room and monitored to make sure she isn't under stress. ... She will be given lots of love and attention while she acclimates to her new surrounding gradually, one room at a time."
The cats and kittens are housed in four buildings at the shelter, including a space for feral felines and cats with FeLV, feline leukemia virus.
For Scalzott, making Rosie happy and comfortable in her golden years is a priority.
"It just makes me so happy to know she'll spend her last years snuggled in our house, getting all the love she'll let us give her," Scalzott said.
