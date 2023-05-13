Best-Sellers May 13, 2023 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry (Berkley)2. "Simply Lies" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)6. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)7. "Small Mercies" by Dennis Lehane (Harper)8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)9. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)10. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)11. "The Way of the Bear" by Anne Hillerman (Harper)12. "In the Lives of Puppets" by T.J. Klune (Tor)13. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)14. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
15. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

Nonfiction
1. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)
2. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
3. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
5. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
6. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
7. "You Can't Joke About That" by Kat Timpf (Broadside)
8. "Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I told You" by Lucinda Williams (Crown)
9. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
11. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
12. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
13. "Honey, Baby, Mine" by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd (Grand Central)
14. "A Fever in the Heartland" by Timothy Egan (Viking)
15. "Project 562" by Matika Wilbur (Ten Speed) 