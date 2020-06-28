Fiction
1. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
2. "Daddy's Girls" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. "Tom Clancy: Firing Point" by Mike Maden (Putnam)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)
8. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
9. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
11. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
12. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
13. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
14. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
15. "Dance Away With Me" by Susan Elizabeth Phillips (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
2. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
5. "Countdown 1945" by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader)
6. "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" by Beverly Tatum (Basic)
7. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
8. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
9. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
10. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
11. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
12. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
13. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
14. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
15. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
