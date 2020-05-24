Fiction
1. "The 20th Victim" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)
2. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. "Shadow Flight" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
7. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
8. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
10. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
11. "Hello, Summer" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)
12. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
13. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
14. "Network Effect" by Martha Wells (Tor.com)
15. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Plague of Corruption" by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. "The Rural Diaries" by Hilarie Burton Morgan (HarperOne)
7. "Incomparable" by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Gallery)
8. "The Lincoln Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
9. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
10. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
11. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
12. "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)
13. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
14. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
15. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
