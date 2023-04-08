Best-Sellers Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)2. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)3. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)4. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)5. "Countdown" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)6. "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)7. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)8. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)9. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)10. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)11. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)12. "Smolder" by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)13. "The White Lady" by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)14. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
15. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

Nonfiction
1. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
2. "Saved" by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
3. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
4. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
5. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Paris" by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)
7. "The Courage to Be Free" by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
8. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
9. "The Best Strangers in the World" by Ari Shapiro (HarperOne)
10. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
11. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
12. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
13. "All My Knotted-Up Life" by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)
14. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
15. 