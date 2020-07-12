Fiction
1. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
8. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
10. "The Last Flight" by Julie Clark (Sourcebooks Landmark)
11. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)
12. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
13. "Party of Two" by Jasmine Guillory (Berkley)
14. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
15. "Tom Clancy: Firing Point" by Mike Maden (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
5. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
6. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
8. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
9. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11. "Countdown 1945" by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader)
12. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
13. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
14. "Born A Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
15. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
