Best-Sellers

Fiction
1. "The Collector" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. "Too Late" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
4. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
6. "A Soul of Ash and Blood" by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)
7. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
8. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
9. "Icebreaker" by Hannah Grace (Atria)
10. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)
11. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
12. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
13. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)
14. "The Five-Star Weekend" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
15. "Crook Manifesto" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Nonfiction
1. "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)
2. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
3. "Jackie" by J. Randy Taraborrelli (St. Martin's)
4. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
5. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)
6. "Beyond the Story" by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)
7. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
8. "The Fourth Turning is Here" by Neil Howe (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Blowback" by Miles Taylor (Atria)
10. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
11. "Easy Money" by Ben McKenzie with Jacob Silverman (Abrams)
12. "America's Cultural Revolution" by Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)
13. "You Will Own Nothing" by Carol Roth (Broadside)
14. "The Heat Will Kill you First" by Jeff Goodell (Little, Brown)
15. "The In-Between" by Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine) 