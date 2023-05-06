Best-Sellers May 6, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Simply Lies" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)5. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)6. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)7. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)9. "Dark Angel" by John Sandford (Putnam)10. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)11. "City of Dreams" by Don Winslow (Morrow)12. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)13. "Hang the Moon" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)14. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
15. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

Nonfiction
1. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)
2. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
3. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
4. "You Can't Joke About That" by Kat Timpf (Broadside)
5. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
6. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
7. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
9. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
10. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
11. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
12. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
13. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
14. "I Swear" by Katie Porter (Crown)
15. "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal)     
