Best-Sellers Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)4. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)5. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)6. "Homecoming" by Kate Morton (Mariner)7. "Romantic Comedy" by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)9. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)10. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)11. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)12. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)13. "Hang the Moon" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)14. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)15. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)Nonfiction1. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)3. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)5. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)6. "Choosing to Run" by Des Linden with Bonnie D. Ford (Dutton)7. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)8. "Got Your Number" by Mike Greenberg with Paul Hembekides (Hyperion Avenue)9. "A Fever in the Heartland" by Timothy Egan (Viking)10. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)11. "Follow me to Hell" by Tom Clavin (St. Martin's)12. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)13. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)14. "Saved" by Benjamin Hall (Harper)15. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions) Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Botany × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo locally owned burger joints closing for assorted reasons2 Hartselle basketball players, 1 from Priceville sign with colleges1A-4A ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALLDecatur woman charged with willful abuse of childRoger SmallwoodAlabama officials renew call for clues in birthday shootingDecatur’s Shondra Fuller starred on three state championship teams1A-4A boys basketball: Tanner's Taylor honoredPriceville cross raising brings strong emotions in communityDecatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOverpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)Today's editorial cartoon (1)Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)Alvin Daily (1)Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1) Top Jobs •DIRECTOR OF ALUMNI AFFAIRS •DIRECTOR •ASSISTANT REGISTRAR •INSTRUCTOR OF •CEED Program Support Specialist Online Poll Should transgender women be banned from joining female sports teams in college? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.